After resigning as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC

A day after quitting as MLA, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party. He tendered his resignation to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari, who submitted his resignation as an MLA to the Assembly Speaker yesterday, is expected to join the BJP soon.

In his resignation letter, Adhikari said he was “thankful for all the challenges and opportunities” and would always value the time he spent as a member of TMC.

Adhikari represented Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district and was the face of the Nandigram movement, which catapulted Mamata Bannerjee to power in 2011.

Adhikari, who had been distancing himself from the party over the last few months and addressing rallies outside the party banner, is expected to join the BJP along with a few rebel TMC leaders when Home Minister Amit Shah visits West Bengal on December 19-20.

BJP general secretary and the party’s West Bengal in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, “He (Adhikari) is a very dynamic leader. If he wants to join BJP, he will be welcomed but it will depend on his decision.”

Indirectly targeting Adhikari, Mamata on Wednesday had said, “One or two come during the high tide and go out during the low. It doesn’t matter.”

“Those who were there in Trinamool from the first day, they are still here. They’ll continue to fight. Remember, they’ll not change their character. One changes his clothes but not ideology,” said the chief minister, who is on a three-day tour of North Bengal.

Suvendu had resigned from the state cabinet last month. Following this, Adhikari’s associate Kanishka Panda, who was the secretary of the TMC’s Purba Medinipur district, was expelled by the party.

Like Suvendu, some other party leaders had also criticised the party leadership of sidelining key leaders within the party. Earlier this month, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee had said if Suvendu Adhikari leaves, a huge void would be created in the party and it was important to find out why the leaders were so angry.

