After Rajiv birth anniversary, minority meet hurdle now hits Congress bandh

Adhir Chowdhury.

A DAY after state Congress advanced its 12-hour statewide bandh call by two days to August 18 — the earlier date (August 20) clashed with late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary — the new date too has hit a hurdle.

On August 19, a state minority conference is scheduled to be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Several leaders have argued it would be difficult for the party workers, who would come from North Bengal to attend the meet, to arrive in Kolkata if there was a bandh the previous day.

State party president Adhir Chowdhury had initially called a bandh on August 20 to protest against the murder of a college student in West Midnapore’s Sabang area by alleged members of Trinamool’s student wing and the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Bengal.

According to party insiders, there were requests from many district officials to reschedule the bandh since several programmes to observe Sadbhavna Divas (Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary) were lined up on August 20. Subsequently, the bandh was rescheduled to August 18.

“I have written to Adhir, and sent copies of the same to C P Joshi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. I have requested him to shift the date to either August 17 or 21. I am astonished. The programme for minorities is important and sensitive. It is a sentimental issue,” said Congress MLA Manas Bhuniya.

Senior party leader Somen Mitra said he has asked the chairman of the party’s minority cell, Khaled Ebadullah, to discuss the matter with Chowdhury. “Many party workers will come from North Bengal and it will be difficult to streamline the process if there is a bandh on August 18,” he added.

Another party leader, Abdul Mannan, termed the matter as “disappointing”. “While everyone is trying to work towards organising the minority conference, the party president himself is set to disrupt it,” he said.

Former state Congress president Pradeep Bhattacharya, who is in Delhi, said he will speak to the party president Sonia Gandhi about the matter. “I will also speak to Adhir to reconsider the date,” he added.

Chowdhury, however, termed the whole episode as a “mischievous campaign. “As the party’s state president, I have considered all aspects before announcing the date. We are not going to change the date. It is a 12-hour bandh and the venue, Netaji Indoor Stadium, will be handed over to us at 10 pm the day before. No train from north Bengal comes to Kolkata before evening. There will be no problem in mobilising workers. Had it been lakhs of people, we would have arranged the meeting at Brigade Parade Ground,” he said.

Taking a dig at Bhuniya — the West Midnapore MLA was absent in a party programme that was held following the Sabang student’s death — Chowdhury said: “We had organised a demonstration in front of SP’s office in the district but Bhuniya did not have the time to come.”

