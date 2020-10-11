After nephew’s arrest in fraud case, BJP MP says CID targeting him in Manish Shukla’s murder

The Barrackpore MP’s comment came a day after his nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu was arrested in connection with the Bhatpara Cooperative Bank fraud case.

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Saturday alleged that the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was conspiring to target him in the Manish Shukla murder case.

The Barrackpore MP’s comment came a day after his nephew Sanjit Singh alias Pappu was arrested in connection with the Bhatpara Cooperative Bank fraud case.

“The CID is trying to hatch a conspiracy against me. In Manish Shukla murder case they are trying to target me. They want to get to me in connection with the murder of our party leader. Shukla was murdered by miscreants backed by TMC and with the help of the police,” Singh told reporters in Barrackpore.

“It is TMC leaders who are behind the brutal murder of Shukla. We have no trust on CID. There should be a CBI probe into it. Then only truth will be unearthed,” he added.

The MP claimed his nephew was arrested because of the Trinamool Congress’s vendetta against him. “It is vendetta politics. They are trying to malign me and my family using police.”

The fraud perpetrated on the Bhatpara bank is worth Rs 11.6 crore, according to investigators. The police have arrested five people, including Sanjit Singh, till date. He was produced in a local court on Saturday afternoon.

“There is an ongoing investigation of a bank fraud. The accused Sanjit Singh has been called for interrogation. But he did not appear. Finally he came for interrogation. We have found some evidence that links him directly to the case and therefore have arrested him,” said a senior police official at the Barrackpore commiserate.

Meanwhile, the CID is planning to send a team to a jail in Bihar’s Nalanda district to question criminal Subodh Singh, who is suspected to have masterminded Shukla’s murder from jail. The department plans to approach the local court to seek his custody.

Shukla, who was a local councillor and the BJP MP’s close aide, was shot dead on the night of October 5. Two days later, his family met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded a CBI probe into the killing. The government, however, gave the case to the CID, which has arrested three people.

