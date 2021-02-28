After May 2, Mamata will be out of power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also visited Kalighat temple, before taking part in the Parivartan Yatra of the BJP. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took part in the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Howrah where he hit out at the TMC government of West Bengal, saying that Mamata Banerjee will be out of power after May 2.

“There is a wave of change in West Bengal. The TMC government did not allow the poor to benefit from the Centre’s schemes. There are violence and corruption in the state,” Chouhan said.

“TMC’s name is – Break, Beat, Cut. Rally vehicles are being broken, BJP workers are being killed,” he added.

“First the Left and the Congress destroyed Bengal, and now the TMC. After May 2, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will go and BJP will arrive… BJP will definitely win the election,” Chouhan told reporters.

