After Mamata’s ‘surveillance’ and ‘over-activity’ allegations, Bengal Govt sends special police team to secure Banga Bhavan in Delhi
In an unprecedented escalation of the ongoing friction between the West Bengal government and the Centre, the Mamata Banerjee-led administration has dispatched a special state police contingent to New Delhi to take over security duties at Banga Bhavan.
The move follows serious allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Delhi Police of “surveillance” and “over-activity” since her arrival in the national capital Sunday.
On Monday night, a 22-member tactical team from the West Bengal Police arrived at Delhi airport and immediately moved to Banga Bhavan, the state’s primary guest house in the Capital. The deployment, sanctioned by the Nabanna, the state Secretariat, is a rare instance of a state force being mobilised to secure its premises within the Delhi Police’s jurisdiction.
The Special Contingent includes 22 officers and jawans from the RAF Second Battalion. A significant portion of the team consists of women police personnel, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and an inspector-ranked officer. The team is operating under the direct instructions of the newly appointed Director General of State Police, Piyush Pandey, who is currently stationed in Delhi.
The decision was triggered by the Chief Minister’s direct confrontation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Banerjee alleged that state representatives’ movements were being monitored by central agencies in a manner that violates India’s federal structure.
“This surveillance on representatives of an elected state government is against the spirit of the Constitution,” said an official.
Nabanna officials clarified that the force is tasked with internal security, gate control, and ensuring the safety of personnel currently in Delhi for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the West Bengal electoral roll.
While the Bengal Government maintains this is a non-confrontational measure to ensure safety, the Opposition has hit back. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the move, claiming it is a deliberate attempt to intensify the centre-state conflict and challenge the authority of the Delhi Police.
