After Mamata’s ‘surveillance’ and ‘over-activity’ allegations, Bengal Govt sends special police team to secure Banga Bhavan in Delhi

CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that state representatives' movements were being monitored by central agencies in a manner that violates India’s federal structure. (file)

In an unprecedented escalation of the ongoing friction between the West Bengal government and the Centre, the Mamata Banerjee-led administration has dispatched a special state police contingent to New Delhi to take over security duties at Banga Bhavan.

The move follows serious allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the Delhi Police of “surveillance” and “over-activity” since her arrival in the national capital Sunday.

On Monday night, a 22-member tactical team from the West Bengal Police arrived at Delhi airport and immediately moved to Banga Bhavan, the state’s primary guest house in the Capital. The deployment, sanctioned by the Nabanna, the state Secretariat, is a rare instance of a state force being mobilised to secure its premises within the Delhi Police’s jurisdiction.