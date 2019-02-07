After Mamata-Centre standoff ends: Return money to chit fund victims, Oppn tells CBI

The state Congress and CPM units on Wednesday demanded that the CBI quickly conclude its probes into chit fund cases, make necessary arrests and return money to those who were cheated due to the scams. The demands were made a day after CM Mamata Banerjee lifted her three-day dharna against the CBI and the Centre.

The Congress held a rally in central Kolkata and demanded that money be returned to those who were cheated by chit fund companies. The CPM too said it would campaign across the state from February 12 to 18, calling for the money to be returned.

“The chief minister does not care for people who were duped by chit fund companies. She only cares for those who are accused… In a bid to shield them, she staged a dharna. But why is she not doing a satyagraha for those who were cheated? Why are such persons running away from investigations? We want the probes to be completed as soon as possible and for those responsible to be arrested. The money must be returned to the duped depositors,” said state Congress president Somen Mitra.

He announced that the Congress would organise a bigger movement in the state to stand by the duped depositors.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, “We will submit a memorandum to the district magistrate’s office and sub-divisional office to demand for seizure and auctioning of assets of chit fund company owners to return money to investors,” said Left Front chairman Biman Bose.