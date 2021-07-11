After High Court order, teacher interviews to start next week

The court had granted 14 days to candidates to register their grievances and asked SSC to address them by 12 weeks.

A day after the Calcutta High Court lifted its interim stay on recruitment of 14,500 school teachers, the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will start interviewing successful candidates from next week, sources said on Saturday.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “According to the directions of the chief minister, we will go for recruitment of teachers through SSC and TET (Teachers Eligibility Test). As the chief minister has said, the process will be transparent. It will be notified by SSC. The chief minister wants lakhs to get jobs. But some people are going to the court to create impediments and slow the process,” Basu told media on Saturday.

The High Court had on Friday lifted its stay after a fresh list of candidates to be interviewed were published along with their marks.

Sources said SSC will soon start accepting grievances from candidates as directed by the HC. The court had granted 14 days to candidates to register their grievances and asked SSC to address them by 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, the state government has till Friday received 25,847 applications under the ‘Student Credit Card Scheme’, seeking Rs 1,355 crore in loans for studies.