After GJM exit, Binay Tamang hints political journey will continue

THE POLITICAL contours in the north Bengal hills are likely to change in the wake of the resignation of Binay Tamang as the head of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) faction that he formed in 2017.

Tamang on Thursday announced his decision to quit GJM, triggering speculation that he may float a new political outfit. Tamang also hinted at starting a third chapter of his political journey. “I will announce it at an appropriate time,” said Tamang.

Sources said he may either go back to his former party GNLF in a bid to strengthen the BJP in the hills or he could join the TMC.

On Friday, GJM general secretary Anit Thapa was made the head of the GJM faction.

Tamang has announced that he also handed over the Morcha flag to the Bimal Gurung faction of GJM and forwarded a copy of his resignation letter to Gurung, founder president of the undivided GJM.

Although Tamang said it was his moral responsibility to resign from the post of [party faction] president following the electoral losses in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 state Assembly polls, sources said that there was a growing rift between Tamang and Thapa over the past few years.

Gurung welcomed the decision by Tamang.

“Bhai was among the six core leaders behind the formation of our party in 2007. In politics, there are no permanent friends and enemies. Our doors are always open,” said Gurung.

In the recently held state Assembly polls, the BJP got 39.2 per cent of the total votes cast in the Darjeeling hills followed by Binay Tamang faction of the morcha which got 32.9 per cent and Gurung’s faction that received 20.6 per cent.