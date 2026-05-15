Land-grabbing probe: Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas arrested by ED

After prolonged interrogation, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, a top cop with Kolkata Police, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested after 11 hours of interrogation at CGO complex office of ED in Salt Lake.
The arrest followed 11 hours of questioning at the ED’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake. He had been served notices but failed to appear before the ED, prompting the agency to issue lookout notices against him. Biswas appeared at the ED office this morning.
“He didn’t cooperate with interrogation. He tried to spread key facts during questioning. He has been arrested “ a senior ED officer said.
Prior to his appearance, a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued to all Indian international airports and Border Security Force (BSF) checkpoints to prevent him from fleeing after he bypassed five consecutive summons.
“We have sent him five notices,” an ED officer said.
According to ED, WhatsApp chat leaks and digital data seized from real estate businessman Joy Kamdar (already in custody) revealed suspicious financial transactions linking Biswas to the illicit network, including an estimated ₹2.5 crore transaction.
He is simultaneously being investigated for possible involvement in separate sand smuggling rackets, illegal sand trafficking, and financial irregularities linked to a land grab case.
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On April 30, the Enforcement Directorate arrested businessman Jay S Kamdar over allegations of illegal transactions worth crores in land grabbing case .
According to ED sources accused Joy S. Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise is accused of illegally transacting around ₹1,100 crore.
According to ED sources the agency has recovered several digital devices from Kamdar possession which reveal that there have been transactions worth crores with shell companies. The ED sources further stated that Jay S. Kamdar is closely associated with Sona Pappu, describing a strong nexus between Kamdar and the alleged criminal. Investigators are now trying to identify others who may be involved in this network.
Shantanu was previously served in critical roles within the Kolkata police , most notably as the former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the highly sensitive Kalighat Police Station.
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On April 19 th the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of Deputy Commissioner Special Branch Kolkata Police Shantanu Sinha Biswas .
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of Biswas in Fern road and at another residential building close to his residence where Biswas has five flats and the third raid was at the residence of Sun Enterprise Managing Director Joy Kamdar s residence at Behala.
According to ED sources Biswas had been questioned in the land grabbing case . While they had been going through the bank transactions of notorious history sheeter Sona Pappu they had found several financial transactions including some transactions in the account of Biswas which is why the questioning .
In March this year the ED had summoned the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Special Branch (SB) of Kolkata Police, Shantanu Sinha Biswas for questioning in connection with the coal scam case.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More