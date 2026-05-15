Land-grabbing probe: Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas arrested by ED

After prolonged interrogation, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, a top cop with Kolkata Police, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested after 11 hours of interrogation at CGO complex office of ED in Salt Lake.

The arrest followed 11 hours of questioning at the ED’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake. He had been served notices but failed to appear before the ED, prompting the agency to issue lookout notices against him. Biswas appeared at the ED office this morning.

“He didn’t cooperate with interrogation. He tried to spread key facts during questioning. He has been arrested “ a senior ED officer said.