After ED summons, I-T raids TMC heavyweight candidate Debasish Kumar 

Days after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department on Friday is conducting searches at TMC candidate Debasish Kumar’s house and two party offices in Kolkata over alleged income and tax discrepancies.

According to I-T department sources, searches began simultaneously around 5.30 am at three locations — Kumar’s house, a nearby party office located 250 metres away, and another office on Motilal Nehru Road, which is also being used by TMC candidate Sovan Deb Chatterjee.

The IT officers, accompanied by the central security forces, are continuing the raids, according to the latest reports. Local TMC workers staged a protest when the raids began in the morning.