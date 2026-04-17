After ED summons, I-T raids TMC heavyweight candidate Debasish Kumar
Earlier, the ED had summoned Debasish Kumar -- a member of the Mayor's Council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the outgoing MLA of the Rashbehari constituency -- twice in connection with a land-grabbing case.
Days after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department on Friday is conducting searches at TMC candidate Debasish Kumar’s house and two party offices in Kolkata over alleged income and tax discrepancies.
According to I-T department sources, searches began simultaneously around 5.30 am at three locations — Kumar’s house, a nearby party office located 250 metres away, and another office on Motilal Nehru Road, which is also being used by TMC candidate Sovan Deb Chatterjee.
The IT officers, accompanied by the central security forces, are continuing the raids, according to the latest reports. Local TMC workers staged a protest when the raids began in the morning.
Earlier, the ED had summoned Kumar — a member of the Mayor’s Council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the outgoing MLA of the Rashbehari constituency — twice in connection with a land-grabbing case.
According to ED sources, the agency has recently conducted raids at the houses of a businessman named Amit Gangopadhyay, who owned a firm, and his other partners, and recovered several documents and also phone chats, where pictures and information of several disputed pieces of land were sent to Kumar.
According to ED sources, the company has been accused of grabbing land under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and carrying out construction projects with the help of the KMC.
The ED is questioning Kumar to find out if he had any association with the businessman and his partners, as it was found that illegal construction activities were carried out in Kumar’s area. It is also investigating whether Kumar had any link with the sale of the disputed properties and if there had been any financial transactions.
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ED sources stated they are investigating why Gangopadhyay and his partners were sending pictures and information regarding the disputed lands to Debasish Kumar, a heavyweight candidate from Rashbehari.
After receiving the complaint regarding the illegal construction, the central investigation agency conducted searches.
According to ED sources, Kumar will further be questioned on how, without his knowledge, papers were being provided to the businessman. It will also probe if anyone else from the KMC is involved.
Earlier this week, the ED had raided the house of criminal Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu on Fern Road along with five other locations. It had also searched the house of a businessman in Behala and recovered Rs 1.2 crore.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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