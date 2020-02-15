After Delhi drubbing, BJP’s plan for Bengal civic polls: Focus on local issues

Sources in the West Bengal BJP said the state leadership was contemplating to release manifestos for each civic body to highlight problems faced by people. Sources in the West Bengal BJP said the state leadership was contemplating to release manifestos for each civic body to highlight problems faced by people.

Manifestos for each civic body, focus on local issues and taking on TMC over development issues – these are among a slew of strategies that the BJP is planning for civic body polls to be held in April-May.

This comes after the BJP lost the Delhi Assembly polls. Its campaign in the national capital heavily relied on national issues such as protests against the the new citizenship law, repeal of Article 370 and the Ram Temple as local issues took a back seat.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party does not want to focus only on national issues but also stress on local issues to counter the ruling TMC.

“The Delhi Assembly polls have shown that every election is different and fought on local issues. We have decided to focus on issues concerning people in every municipality and bring out a manifesto in this regard. This will ensure that we are addressing the local issues. A three-four member committees will be formed for every civic body here,” said the party leader on condition of anonymity.

About 107 civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, are likely to go to polls in April-May.

Looking to build on its stellar performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which it had won 18 of the 40 seats, the party intends to test its organisational strength before the crucial 2021 state Assembly polls.

“Our objective is clear. We will find out the areas where work has not been done in last five years. We will highlight those areas and tell people how the BJP will usher in development. We will show how the TMC has failed to carry out development and the ways to plug those holes,” said the leader.

