After CM order, 150 bombs seized in 2 dists

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed West Bengal’s DGP to direct SPs across districts and all police stations to launch a special 10-day drive to seize and confiscate bombs and explosives, the police on Friday seized 50 crude bombs from Margram village, which is 2.5 km away from the Bogtui village where eight people were burnt alive following the death of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The bombs were hidden under a culvert, the police said, adding that the bomb disposal squad had to be called in to diffuse the explosives.

In a related development, about 100 crude explosives were also recovered from four buckets at Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district, the police said, adding that a search was underway in the area.

Also, in a special operation, the Port division special cell (SSPD) arrested two illegal arms dealers when they came to the area to deliver illegal firearms, police said.

On a visit to Bogtui village on Thursday to meet the kin of the victims, the chief minister directed the police to seize and destroy illegal explosives at the earliest. Later, on the direction of the DGP, the police started a drive across the state.