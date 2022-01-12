After Chandigarh mayoral elections, Congress is a BJP ally: TMC mouthpiece

Trinamool Congress (TMC) mouthpiece “Jago Bangla” Tuesday launched a fresh attack against Congress in an editorial that reportedly claimed that the results of the Chandigarh mayoral polls show that the party was now an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Published in the newspaper’s January 11 issue and headlined “Dwichari Congress’, the editorial read: “Congress’ character is coming to the fore. Congress claimed that BJP does business with religion and the party never entered into a coalition with them. But what happened in Haryana? The results of the Chandigarh municipal elections were as follows: AAP-14, BJP-12, Congress-8, Akali Dal-1. In all, the municipality has 35 seats. The chances of an AAP candidate becoming the mayor were high. But it is surprising to know which power helped the BJP bagthe mayoral post.”

The editorial further stated, “Congress withdrew from the mayoral polls without any reason. Seven (Congress councillors) did not vote.

After voting ended, the BJP tied (14-14). The BJP came to power by canceling one of AAP’s votes. This is the character of BJP. Now, its ally is the Congress.”

The editorial is the latest among a series of attacks against the Congress by the TMC camp.

In one of its earlier editorials published in December 2021, Jago Bangla had referred to the Congress as “war-weary”. Headlined as ‘War-Weary Congress’, the editorial read, “As the principal Opposition party, the Congress is supposed to resist the BJP. However, it is indifferent, war-weary, burdened and torn apart by infighting and factionalism. It’s almost as if it is incapable of carrying the baton of the main Opposition party.”

Earlier, TMC’s political strategist Prashant Kishore had also criticised the role of Congress as an Opposition party. “Let opposition leadership be decided democratically. The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided democratically,” he had tweeted.

During a recent visit to Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared that “there is no UPA now” and it will be “very easy to defeat the BJP” if “all regional parties are together”.

In November 2021, 12 Congress MLAs in Manipur, including the state’s former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, joined the TMC.