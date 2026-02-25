After Centre’s nod to Kerala’s name change, Mamata accuses BJP of being ‘anti-Bengal’

“I would like to congratulate the brothers and sisters of Kerala on the decision to rename the state as Keralam,” she said.

With the Central government approving the renaming of poll-bound Kerala as Keralam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned the decision stating that her own government’s proposal — sent eight years ago — to change West Bengal’s name to Bangla was not approved.

She claimed that the Centre approved the proposal of CPI (M)-led Kerala government due to their “connection” with the BJP while accusing them of being “anti-Bengal”. She congratulated the people of Kerala for the name change.

“When our students go for exams or interviews, they are called at the end since the name of the state begins with ‘W’, which comes at the end alphabetically. I too face the same problem. I get the chance to speak at the end as I am the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” Mamata said in a statement.