Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

After Centre halts funds, Bengal govt moves to check graft

The move comes after the Centre stopped disbursement of funds to the state since there were a slew of complaints of corruption in the MGNREGA works.

In the recent past, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of discrimination against the state. (File Photo)

In an attempt to check corruption in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other government schemes at the grassroots level, the West Bengal Department of Panchayats and Rural Development has initiated steps like introducing a grievance redressal system where the public can lodge complaints against malpractices in gram panchayats.

In the recent past, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of discrimination against the state.

The department is learnt to have formed five committees with each comprising a retired state-cadre civil service officer, an auditor and an engineer to monitor the MGNREGA works in all the districts.

Also, the employees of panchayats will be transferred from time to time as they will not stay in the same posting for more than three years, the department has said.

A senior department official said, “It is clear that if we do not take steps to check corruption at the panchayat level, the Central government will not disburse the MGNREGA funds. The village economy of the state will be hit severely if that happens. Therefore, we are left with no option but to check corruption in the panchayats.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already directed the state’s bureaucratic brass and the district officials to ensure transparency in the functioning of panchayats.

She asked the district officials to file FIRs against those involved in corruption at the panchayat level if any malpractice is detected, after the opposition parties alleged massive graft at the panchayat level.

The Panchayat Department has already sent an advisory to all district administrations saying they should keep check on financial irregularities, if any, and act accordingly.

“Work provided to MGNREGS job card holders through departmental schemes since April 2022 should be compulsorily entered in the relevant portal by all districts. The performance so far is not satisfactory. Special attention is required from Purba Bardhaman, Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur, Bankura, Coochbehar, Jhargram, Dakshin Dinjapur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts. Action should be taken on advisories and central recommendations and follow-up on the recovery of money, FIRs and disciplinary proceedings must be done,” it read.

Sources said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership is taking necessary steps to create a clean image of the party since the panchayat elections are scheduled next year.

It became even more important for the TMC to be seen as strict on corruption following the arrest of party leaders Partha Chatterjee, a former minister, and Anubrata Mondal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI in connection with the school jobs scam and an cattle smuggling case.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:50:49 am
