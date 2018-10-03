Kolkata: After blast, blame game

Bomb squad and police officers at the blast site in Nagerbazar on Tuesday. (Photo by Subham Dutta) Bomb squad and police officers at the blast site in Nagerbazar on Tuesday. (Photo by Subham Dutta)

A political blame game began soon after a low-intensity blast claimed the life of a six-year-old boy and left nine others injured in a congested residential area of Dum Dum Tuesday. Since the blast took place near the office of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, the ruling party blamed “miscreants backed by BJP” for the incident, while the BJP blamed infighting within TMC and demanded a probe by the National Investigative Agency.

Immediately after the blast, which took place near the ward office of Panchu Roy, chairman of South Dumdum Municipality, the former reached the spot and claimed he was the target.

About an hour later, senior TMC and ministers Jyotipriyo Mullick and Purnendu Bose (local MLA) reached the blast site.

Mullick, the state food minister and TMC district president (North 24 Parganas), said, “It was a planned blast by the party which is at the Centre. BJP had called a bandh a few days ago but there was no effect here. Dilip Ghosh had said they would take revenge. Police will investigate the matter.”

He also said that Roy was the target because “he had been working well”, adding, “We will discuss the matter with the party and see if security can be provided to our elected leaders.”

“Every day at around 9 am, TMC workers and leaders gather at the tea shop and the nearby party office. They were the target. We will stand by the family of the deceased. We will extend all help to them. We will also arrange for treatment for the injured,” said Purnedu Bose.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “It has become a habit among TMC leaders to name BJP in case of any incident. Of late, we have seen wherever there is a TMC office, a blast had taken place. They try to shift blame to BJP all the time. It is a failure of the administration and this kind of government has no right to be in power…A blast of this nature is a serious incident and we don’t trust state investigating agencies. They will try to sweep it under the carpet. We demand an NIA investigation,” Ghosh added.

“They are…the ones who use bombs and guns frequently to terrorise people. It is because of infighting that the incident has taken place,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

CPM leaders also demanded an investigation. “Stockpiles of bombs are being found in villages. Criminals and miscreants are roaming around openly. Law and order has broken down. Such a serious incident shows where Bengal stands now. It is shameful,” said Sujan Chakraborty, leader of Left parties in the Assembly.

