West Bengal: After BJP & Left, Abhishek wants ban on civic poll rallies

With Covid cases surging across West Bengal, especially in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, TMC national general secretary and its Diamond Harbour MP on Saturday suggested that political activities for the January 22 civic polls in four districts be banned.

After a meeting with the district administration on Covid-19 during his visit to Diamond Harbour, Banerjee said, “This is my personal opinion. But I think in this situation, all types of political and religious activities should be postponed… No political and religious gatherings in the interest of people till February.”

The BJP and the Left Front have also favoured a ban on political rallies to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Early this week, the Election Commission prohibited large political gatherings for the civic polls in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri.

Banerjee suggested that from January 16, double mask be made mandatory. “We have to make double mask mandatory. Till January 15, we can spread awareness about it… From January 16, it will be mandatory to wear two masks in all public spaces…” he said.

The TMC MP said the state government was aiming to bring down the Covid positivity rate to below 5 per cent in the next 7-10 days. On Saturday, the rate stood at 29.60 per cent.

Speaking about Covid restrictions, Banerjee said, “Markets should ideally be closed for two consecutive days instead of alternative days. We could avoid closing markets on Saturdays and Sundays…”

Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stressed on vaccination and said people violating Covid guidelines in public places should be fined.

“So far, 1.2 lakh masks have been distributed in the recent past. We have also partnered with local artists, influencers and public representatives for spreading awareness at the grassroots level. With the help of Asha & Anganwadi workers, we have undertaken door-to-door surveys and increased awareness on health and hygiene,” he said.