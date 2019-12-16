After Governor’s swipes, Mamata hits back: ‘Cooperate, don’t aggravate situation’

Jagdeep Dhankar has frequently been critical of Mamata Banerjee’s government. (Express photo/File) Jagdeep Dhankar has frequently been critical of Mamata Banerjee’s government. (Express photo/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Monday bickered over the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state, with the CM writing to the Governor to ‘cooperate with the government instead of criticising it’, and Dhankar in response asking her to “engage in soul searching”.

As Banerjee Monday led a huge rally against the CAA, Dhankar put out several tweets, asking her to “personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice”. He also said he had asked the Chief Secretary and DGP for updates, but there had been no response, which was “unfortunate and unexpected of them”. “Am stunned that in spite of request made neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police have come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the State,” the Governor said.

In her letter to Dhankar, Banerjee wrote: “I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the state government and also involving the senior officers of the state…You (Dhankhar) would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain a peaceful situation as against what is going (on) throughout the country”.

Banerjee asked the Governor to “cooperate in maintaining peace.”

“The (governor’s) constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity,” she said.

Dhankar wrote back to the CM, and also put up his response on Twitter. In his letter, he says he noted her communication with “deep pain and anguish” and was surprised at its “unwarranted tangential approach”, but “at the moment”, would “like to work in togetherness and in tandem in the larger public interest”.

