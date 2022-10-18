After arrests of Partha, Anubrata: MP-MLA slanging match a new headache for TMC

Close on the heels of the arrests of former minister Partha Chatterjee and party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in the school jobs scam and cattle smuggling cases, a bitter war of words between two party veterans — North Kolkata MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Baranagar MLA Tapash Roy — has become a cause of embarrassment for the Trinamool Congress.

Roy had first attacked Bandyopadhyay at BJP’s North Kolkata district president Tamaghno Ghosh’s residence where Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and party leader Kalyan Choubey were also present.

On this, Bandyopadhyay had reacted sharply, saying, “Hati chali bazaar, kutta bhoke hajar (dogs keep barking when an elephant moves around).” Responding to the MP’s remark, Roy said a few days back, “I am a doberman, a greyhound and a great dane (all dog breeds) of the party.”

Lashing out at Roy, Bandyopadhyay said, “The doberman is not a man. It is a dog.”

He added, “I have been leading the TMC in the Lok Sabha for 12 years. Whatever I am doing with or without the party’s permission, it will be judged by our leadership. I am a nine-time winner — 5 times as MP and four times as MLA. So I decided to respond to a man who has won at least twice in a row from an assembly segment. I would not respond to anyone.”

Claiming to be a 5-time MLA and councillor for 10 years, Roy said, “I have the blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I am not corrupt. I was not in custody or in jail. Those who call themselves elephant should no longer make such claims. I am not a white elephant of my party.”

Close associates of Bandyopadhyay and Roy say that this bitterness between the two leaders goes back to time when Roy was party’s North Kolkata district president, the post currently held by the MP.

Grapevine has that Roy was likely to get a ministerial berth in the recent state cabinet reshuffle but was left out because of Bandyopadhyay.

A senior TMC leader said, “There is resentment on various issues. MLA Tapas Roy has said these things several times on party forums, but nothing happened. He has been facing neglect in the party. He now wants Mamata Banerjee to intervene on the matter.”

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “The end of the TMC has begun and the party will be finished very soon.”