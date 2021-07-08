After Amit Shah reaches out, Saumitra rescinds resignation from BJP youth wing chief post

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Saumitra Khan took a swipe at the Nandigram MLA; claiming he misled Union ministers in his meetings with them. (File)

BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday resigned from the post of state Yuva Morcha president, accusing MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhkari of appropriating credit for the party’s achievements and voicing his displeasure over the same.

However, hours later, the BJP MP withdrew his resignation after senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked to him and promised to look into his grievances.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Khan took a swipe at the Nandigram MLA; claiming he misled Union ministers in his meetings with them. “I am stepping down as president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) because of personal reasons. However, I was with the BJP, I am with the BJP and will continue to be a part of it. I have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our central leadership. One particular leader (Adhikari) is making frequent visits to Delhi, taking credit for the party’s success,” said Khan, who joined BJP from the ruling Trinamool Congress in 2018 and was elected MP from Bishnupur on a saffron party ticket.

“Our leader of Opposition in the state should look in the mirror. He is misleading the leaders in New Delhi. He considers himself as the tallest leader in the party in Bengal and claims to have made sacrifices for the party,” he added.

The BJP MP also took aim at the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh in the video. “He understands only half of what happens. He doesn’t understand all of it,” claimed Khan.

Adhikari, meanwhile, refused to respond to Khan’s allegations.

“I will not comment on this. Some people have a tendency to express their opinions on Facebook Live. I won’t take it seriously. He is my younger brother. Whenever I go to Delhi, I have lunch at his residence. I wish him every success in his career,” he said.

The state BJP president was also evasive in his response, saying, “I have not received any letter or any sort of complaint from or against anyone. So, I can’t comment on it.”

However, reacting to Khan’s comments, Trinamool state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the ongoing fight between the old and new BJP leaders has now come out in the open.

“Suvendu enjoyed power in the Trinamool. Now he is busy sidelining other leaders in the BJP. Old and loyal party members are bound to get upset at this,” Ghosh said.