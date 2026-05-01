‘Don’t know why I have been summoned’: After 4 summons last month, Bengal minister Sujit Bose appears before ED in municipal recruitment scam

TMC Bidhannagar candidate and Bengal minister Sujit Bose reached the CGO Complex in Kolkata on Friday with his son and legal counsel to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking to the media before entering the ED office, Bose said, “I have come as per the high court’s direction. I do not know why I have been summoned by the ED.”

Bose was summoned four times by the ED last month in the alleged cash-for-municipal-job scam. He was first summoned on April 2 and asked to appear before the agency on April 6.

Bose had then submitted a request to the ED informing it that he had been nominated by his party to contest the Bengal Assembly elections, and he was going to file his nomination on April 6. So, he sought time to appear before the authority till May 15.