After 3 new rail lines, a high-speed train for north Bengal

To improve connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region: Railways

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataFeb 2, 2026 06:51 AM IST
new rail lines, Bengal new rail lines, high-speed train for north Bengal, new train for north Bengal, Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Indian express news, current affairsMehul Mohanka, CII Eastern Region deputy chairman, and Tega Industries Group CEO and MD, said, “The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail and the Dankuni-Surat freight corridors will be game changers for the region.”
Make us preferred source on Google

It was raining rails for West Bengal this weekend. A day after the Ministry of Railways announced three new railway line projects for North Bengal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Sunday announced the high-speed rail corridor connecting Siliguri with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

With Rs 2.81 lakh crore allocation for Railways in the Budget, West Bengal is set to benefit with an infrastructure boost and capacity expansion.

Coupled with the three rail lines, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed corridor is seen as transformative for north Bengal as it would improve connectivity, trade, and tourism.

new rail lines, Bengal new rail lines, high-speed train for north Bengal, new train for north Bengal, Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Indian express news, current affairs

“The three new rail lines are aimed at improving connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region, particularly in densely populated and border-adjacent areas,” a senior railway official said.

The three new rail lines are Raiganj–Dalkhola, Gazole–Itahar, and Raiganj–Itahar, all in the areas bordering Bangladesh.“These three new line projects will provide alternative routes between Malda and Aluabari, significantly improving mobility in such a densely populated region of North Bengal, and will also increase rail activity adjacent to the international border area with Bangladesh,” the railway officer added.

According to the Railways, the new rail lines will “significantly improve the socio-economic status of this region, mainly inhabited by weaker communities”.

Raiganj–Itahar Line

This will cover 22.16 km, and will cost Rs 129.34 crore. This rail line will have four stations – Raiganj, Rupahar Halt, Durgapur, and Itahar.

Story continues below this ad

The project involves the construction of six major bridges and 42 minor bridges, including road under bridges.

“It is expected to strengthen the integrated gauge conversion network across northern West Bengal, facilitating smoother rail movement towards the Northeast,” a railway official said.

Gajole–Itahar Line

This will cover 27.20 km, and will cost Rs 85.59 crore. This line will include three stations: Gazole, Bangar Halt, and Itahar.

The project involves building 12 major bridges and 37 minor bridges, including roads under-bridges.

Raiganj–Dalkhola Line

Story continues below this ad

This will be the longest of the three rail lines, stretching 43.43 km. It will be built at an estimated cost of  Rs 291.53 crore and will include five stations – Raiganj, Bilashpur Halt, Tunidighi, Karandighi, and Dalkhola.

The project involves 13 major bridges, six road over bridges, 97 minor bridges, and 32 road under bridges. “This new line will create a more efficient transit route between Dalkhola and Raiganj, significantly reducing travel time and boosting local trade,” the official said.

According to the Railways, the three new lines will play a crucial role in improving rail infrastructure in North Bengal.  “The enhanced connectivity is expected to address strategic, logistical, and public utility needs while opening new avenues for development, particularly benefiting economically weaker communities across the region,” the official added.

Mehul Mohanka, CII Eastern Region deputy chairman, and Tega Industries Group CEO and MD, said, “The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail and the Dankuni-Surat freight corridors will be game changers for the region.”

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks as market slumps 2%
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement