After 3 new rail lines, a high-speed train for north Bengal

Mehul Mohanka, CII Eastern Region deputy chairman, and Tega Industries Group CEO and MD, said, “The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail and the Dankuni-Surat freight corridors will be game changers for the region.”

It was raining rails for West Bengal this weekend. A day after the Ministry of Railways announced three new railway line projects for North Bengal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Sunday announced the high-speed rail corridor connecting Siliguri with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

With Rs 2.81 lakh crore allocation for Railways in the Budget, West Bengal is set to benefit with an infrastructure boost and capacity expansion.

Coupled with the three rail lines, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed corridor is seen as transformative for north Bengal as it would improve connectivity, trade, and tourism.

“The three new rail lines are aimed at improving connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region, particularly in densely populated and border-adjacent areas,” a senior railway official said.