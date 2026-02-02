After 3 new rail lines, a high-speed train for north Bengal

Mehul Mohanka, CII Eastern Region deputy chairman, and Tega Industries Group CEO and MD, said, “The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail and the Dankuni-Surat freight corridors will be game changers for the region.”
It was raining rails for West Bengal this weekend. A day after the Ministry of Railways announced three new railway line projects for North Bengal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Sunday announced the high-speed rail corridor connecting Siliguri with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
With Rs 2.81 lakh crore allocation for Railways in the Budget, West Bengal is set to benefit with an infrastructure boost and capacity expansion.
Coupled with the three rail lines, the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed corridor is seen as transformative for north Bengal as it would improve connectivity, trade, and tourism.
“The three new rail lines are aimed at improving connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region, particularly in densely populated and border-adjacent areas,” a senior railway official said.
The three new rail lines are Raiganj–Dalkhola, Gazole–Itahar, and Raiganj–Itahar, all in the areas bordering Bangladesh.“These three new line projects will provide alternative routes between Malda and Aluabari, significantly improving mobility in such a densely populated region of North Bengal, and will also increase rail activity adjacent to the international border area with Bangladesh,” the railway officer added.
According to the Railways, the new rail lines will “significantly improve the socio-economic status of this region, mainly inhabited by weaker communities”.
Raiganj–Itahar Line
This will cover 22.16 km, and will cost Rs 129.34 crore. This rail line will have four stations – Raiganj, Rupahar Halt, Durgapur, and Itahar.
The project involves the construction of six major bridges and 42 minor bridges, including road under bridges.
“It is expected to strengthen the integrated gauge conversion network across northern West Bengal, facilitating smoother rail movement towards the Northeast,” a railway official said.
Gajole–Itahar Line
This will cover 27.20 km, and will cost Rs 85.59 crore. This line will include three stations: Gazole, Bangar Halt, and Itahar.
The project involves building 12 major bridges and 37 minor bridges, including roads under-bridges.
Raiganj–Dalkhola Line
This will be the longest of the three rail lines, stretching 43.43 km. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 291.53 crore and will include five stations – Raiganj, Bilashpur Halt, Tunidighi, Karandighi, and Dalkhola.
The project involves 13 major bridges, six road over bridges, 97 minor bridges, and 32 road under bridges. “This new line will create a more efficient transit route between Dalkhola and Raiganj, significantly reducing travel time and boosting local trade,” the official said.
According to the Railways, the three new lines will play a crucial role in improving rail infrastructure in North Bengal. “The enhanced connectivity is expected to address strategic, logistical, and public utility needs while opening new avenues for development, particularly benefiting economically weaker communities across the region,” the official added.
Mehul Mohanka, CII Eastern Region deputy chairman, and Tega Industries Group CEO and MD, said, “The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail and the Dankuni-Surat freight corridors will be game changers for the region.”
