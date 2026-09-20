After 13 years, Writers’ Building will again host Bengal ministers’ offices

After close to 13 years, the Writers’ Building, the nearly 250-year-old secretariat in West Bengal, will be buzzing with activity soon, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and five other ministers expected to move their offices there.

According to sources, Adhikari, PWD Minister Ajay Poddar, Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh, Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh, Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee, and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul will have their new offices on the second floor of the building.

On Saturday, Poddar met officials regarding the restoration work at the building. He visited the building earlier this week. Sources said the Adani group may undertake Rs 120-crore restoration work at the building under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Discussions between the government and the group are underway, they added.