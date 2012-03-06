Advocates divided over going to court on weekends

Advocates are divided on the law and judicial departments proposal to run district and subordinate courts on Saturday and Sunday for quick disposal of pending cases.

The state governments move is aimed at improving the state judiciary by utilising funds allocated by the central government.

Law Minister Malay Ghatak recently sent a letter to the Bar Council of West Bengal with the proposal to run district and subordinate courts round the week instead of five days a week. Ghatak said the Bar Council of West Bengal,a statutory body,accepted the proposal but sought the view of the advocates  members of the bars of different districts.

According to Ghatak,the central law ministry in 2010 proposed to the state government to run district and subordinate courts in morning and evening shifts. But the state government failed to introduce the proposal. As a result it could not utilise the fund of Rs 109 crore in the past two years. The unspent amount can be utilised if the proposal is implemented,said Ghatak. The infrastructure of the lower judiciary would improve in the process,he added.

A source in the judicial department said that the judges and magistrates who work on Saturday and Sunday would get extra allowances. The government has decided to complete the plan in March and implement it according to the funds available from the Centre.

The Bar Council accepted Ghataks proposal but a few members opposed it,said Brajabasi Biswash,vice-president of the Bar Council of West Bengal.

According to the proposal,a court having the power of additional district judge and senior civil judge at the district judge court and junior civil magistrate at the subordinate court will function on Saturday and Sunday,said Biswash. The Bar Council consented to the proposal for improvement of the lower judiciary,but felt that the opinions of advocates who practised in the district and subordinate courts is important,he said. The proposal had already been circulated among the district bars to seek their opinion,said Biswash.

Advocate Ashoke Bakshi,member of the Bar Council,said that a few members did not agree with the proposal. It is not possible for advocates to work round the week,he said. If the advocates go to court on all seven days,when they will study for the clients? No advocate can run his practice without study, Bakshi said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App