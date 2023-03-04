scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Congress leader Koustav Bagchi arrested in Kolkata for remarks against CM Mamata Banerjee

Opposition parties in the state criticised advocate Koustav Bagchi’s arrest, saying the government was ‘autocratic’ and CM Mamata Banerjee was ‘acting like a dictator’.

Koustav Bagchi (Source: Facebook)
The Kolkata police early on Saturday arrested Congress leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi after he allegedly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “personal attack” on state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Bagchi is one of the Congress spokespersons in the state.

“The chief minister is afraid, that is my political win,” Bagchi said on Saturday.

An FIR was filed against Bagchi at the Burtolla police station after he held a press conference on Friday to counter Banerjee’s remark on Chowdhury following the Sagardighi bypoll result where the Congress registered a win.

On Thursday, the chief minister had launched a personal attack on Chowdhury, referring to his daughter’s death. To counter the statement, Bagchi held a press conference mentioning former TMC MLA and IAS officer Dipak Ghosh’s book, which was critical of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). “If TMC does this personal attack, we will also circulate this book and attack the chief minister personally,” he had said.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code invoking charges of criminal conspiracy, wantonly giving provocation and intentional insult, among others.

Also read |Anubrata moves HC against CBI court’s nod to ED for shifting him to Delhi for questioning

Opposition parties in the state criticised Bagchi’s arrest. “It has proved that the chief minister is afraid of opposition…She is acting like a dictator. We will go to any extent to free Bagchi,” Chowdhury said.

“Is this democracy? We have no language to condemn this attack. This government is an autocratic government,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

However, TMC leader Partha Bhowmik said, “He should apologise to the chief minister.”

Several advocates and Congress supporters gathered in front of Burtolla police station. Advocate Sabyasachi Banerjee said they would “fight this arrest”.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 12:09 IST
