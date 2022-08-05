Advisory on monkeypox: Arrange isolation beds, Bengal govt tells CMOHs

August 5, 2022 3:08:41 am
The state government has asked hospitals to set up separate facilities to admit patients coming from abroad with monkeypox symptoms, officials said on Friday.
All Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOHs) have been requested to make arrangements for a few isolation beds for the suspected monkeypox cases in at least one hospital in their district, besides the medical college and hospital of the district.
“If a suspected/probable case is found, the information should be shared with the State Surveillance Unit SSU/Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) immediately,” said a senior health official. According to the state Health Department, there is no suspected monkeypox case in the state. In an advisory, the Health Department asked hospitals to keep the isolation beds ready, and directed them to collect samples from suspected patients and send them to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology.
“You are aware that WHO has declared the global monkeypox situation as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on July 23. A total of four laboratory-confirmed cases have also been reported in India, calling for enhanced surveillance and preparedness in the country. All medical colleges in the districts are once again requested to make arrangement of a few isolation beds for suspected/confirmed cases in the institution,” read the circulation issued by West Bengal Health Department to all the medical colleges and district medical officers.
