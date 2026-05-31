Adopt mandatory family planning to bring population under control: BJP Bengal chief to CM

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, left, and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during the launch of 'Swachh' app, a dedicated, geo-tagged mobile application for cleanliness, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Stating that it was imperative to control population growth of West Bengal, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday asked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to adopt effective policies, including mandatory family planning.

Sharing the stage with the chief minister during the launch of the HPV vaccine drive in Kolkata, Bhattacharya said family planning was crucial.

During his speech, Samik Bhattacharya said, “The issue of the growing population in West Bengal needs to be considered with utmost importance. In the interest of building a healthy, orderly society, it is imperative to increase awareness about family planning and adopt effective policies.”

“In a healthy society, whether family planning can be made mandatory or making it a flagship programme of the government, and through vigorous awareness campaign, population growth can be controlled,” Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha member, said.