Adopt mandatory family planning to bring population under control: BJP Bengal chief to CM
“In a healthy society, whether family planning can be made mandatory or making it a flagship programme of the government, and through vigorous awareness campaign, population growth can be controlled,” Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha member, said.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, left, and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during the launch of 'Swachh' app, a dedicated, geo-tagged mobile application for cleanliness, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Stating that it was imperative to control population growth of West Bengal, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday asked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to adopt effective policies, including mandatory family planning.
Sharing the stage with the chief minister during the launch of the HPV vaccine drive in Kolkata, Bhattacharya said family planning was crucial.
During his speech, Samik Bhattacharya said, “The issue of the growing population in West Bengal needs to be considered with utmost importance. In the interest of building a healthy, orderly society, it is imperative to increase awareness about family planning and adopt effective policies.”
“In a healthy society, whether family planning can be made mandatory or making it a flagship programme of the government, and through vigorous awareness campaign, population growth can be controlled,” Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha member, said.
“We have to see whether we can ease the pressure on land (from the rising population). We have to see whether, through birth control, we can do all-around development for women. We can bring in education and socio- economic development of women. The chief minister will take a decision on this,” he added.
Praising the chief minister for having “touched the emotions of the people”, Bhattacharya said, “Certain exemplary decisions have been taken by the new government. The state government welfare schemes have been aligned with the Central schemes. I would request the chief minister to shoulder the responsibility of population control (in West Bengal).”
Bhattacharya’s statement comes amid the Centre forming a five-member High-Level Committee on Demographic Change to investigate “artificial” and “unnatural” population change across the country.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More