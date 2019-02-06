Adityanath drives 30 km amid war of words over chopper

Carrying on its slugfest with the TMC over permission for helicopters carrying party leaders to land in West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said rallies of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Shahnawaz Hussain in Murshidabad had to be cancelled, while Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had to travel about 30 km on road after landing at Barmasia, in neighbouring Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, to address a meeting in Purulia.

Dismissing the allegations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead blamed the Centre for allegedly forcing a private company to back out from a contract to provide helicopters to the TMC in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls. Alleging that the company backed out “under pressure” from the BJP, Banerjee said the TMC will bring this to the Election Commission’s notice once the poll notification is issued.

Hussain, who met BJP workers at a private lodge in Berhampur, Murshidabad district, said, “Today I could not attend a scheduled rally because the administration did not allow us (for helicopter to land)…. I travelled by car to Murshidabad…. This show Mamata Banerjee is afraid of BJP.”

Adityanath said “TMC goons” will be put behind bars and beg for mercy once the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the way “SP-BSP goons” have been reined in UP, PTI reported from Purulia. Referring to Supreme Court’s order directing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with CBI in the Saradha scam probe, Adityanath said, according to PTI, “You must have seen how she is trying to save a corrupt officer. Nothing can be more shameful, undemocratic and unconstitutional than a chief minister of a state sitting on a dharna to ensure that secrets of corruption don’t spill out.”

Banerjee pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have all addressed rallies recently after her government gave permission for their choppers to land.