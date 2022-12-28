Adhir writes to PM, flags river erosion along 3 Bengal districts

AHEAD OF Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kolkata, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to him about the alarming situation caused by the “perpetual river erosion” along the banks of the Ganges and the Padma across the districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia.

Chowdhury also urged the PM to tackle the decades-old problem of erosion during the ‘Namami Gange’ review meeting that is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 30, to be attended by the Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“…to bring to your kind notice the alarming situations caused by the almost perpetual erosion along the banks of the Ganges and the Padma across the districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia and to the agonised cries of thousands of people who have lost their agricultural land, houses and other assets,” read the letter.

“Up to 2004, the Ganges eroded 356 square km of fertile land and displaced around 80,000 people in the period 1988-1994, in Murshidabad district. Erosion along the banks of the Ganga washed away more than 50 houses, two temples and acres of agricultural land in the Shamserganj area of Murshidabad district in 2020,” Chowdhury wrote.

“The disaster fell upon them like a bolt from the blue. The prosperous farmers happened to be beggars having lost their houses and means of earning. However, this is not a new phenomenon to the people of the aforementioned districts; their tragedy continues for two and a half decades. In short, the loss suffered by West Bengal is enormous in terms of the damage to public utilities, private property and agricultural land. It’s doubtless a matter of deep concern that over the past two decades, an estimated 2,800 hectares of fertile land had been washed away by the river and that the damage to properties, public and private, amounted to Rs 1,000 crore,” he added.

Bengal leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from today Adhir, who is also state Congress president, announced that West Bengal leg of his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would commence from Gangasagar on Wednesday. The month-long leg of the yatra in the state will conclude in Kurseong of Darjeeling district. Chowdhury, along with party MPs A. Chellakumar and Pradeep Bhattacharya will flag off the yatra on Wednesday. The rally is likely to reach Kolkata on January 2. Asked if the Trinamool Congress was invited to attend the yatra, Chowdhury said, “[Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the TMC to join in the yatra. They [TMC] felt it was not needed on their part to participate in it and that’s why they did not respond to the invite. The state unit of the party will not ask the ruling party here to attend it,” said Chowdhury.

The TMC, however, asked the Congress to fight against the BJP instead of working as their “B-team.”

“The party that scored a big zero in the West Bengal Assembly election will never invite the party which got 215 seats. It is foolish to expect that they will ask us to attend their programme. Instead of saying these things, the party should fight and defeat the BJP in other states, instead of working as their B-team,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.