West Bengal: Congress president Adhir urges Modi to build port near border

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra to build a land port between Murshidabad in West Bengal and Rajshahi of Bangladesh for economic growth, and take measures to prevent riverbank erosion along the Ganga in Murshidabad.

Sources said the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha had met Modi at the latter’s residence in Delhi and handed over a letter, seeking his attention to several issues. Chowdhury appealed to Modi to build a concrete embankment at the Sundarbans against recurring breach incidents and flooding.

He argued that the port between the two districts could spur economic activity and prevent smuggling.

“A huge population from both Murshidabad & Rajshahi districts have relatives residing on both sides of the border. Since Murshidabad has a porous border, and inhabitants in and around Jalangi Block are too poor. Smugglers often try to lure poor and unemployed youths of the border areas to commit illegal activities, including smuggling. The road connectivity over the Padma river between Jalangi and Rajshahi districts of Bangladesh can herald a paradigm shift in the economic growth of both the countries across the river and particularly Murshidabad, which even may turn the so called smuggler into a legal trader. I shall request you to kindly open a land port at Kakmari of Jalangi block under Murshidabad district of India and Charghat of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.”

Further, Chowdhury drew Modi’s attention towards recurring flooding in the Sunderbans, a Unesco heritage site.

“You may please engage domain experts to explore the remedy of these natural depredations. I shall request you to kindly allocate funds for construction of a concrete embankment in the Sundarbans against flood and inundation.”