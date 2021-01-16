Adhir to Mamata: Join Cong to defeat BJP

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to join his party to fight against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. The comment came days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy urged the Congress and the Left, which have formed a poll alliance, to support the ruling party to defeat the BJP in Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress came to power with the help of the Congress in 2011. But after coming to power, she tried to finish the Congress by breaking the party. Now, when the BJP is gaining grounds in the state, she is seeking support of our party. Instead, she should join the Congress because it’s not possible to stop the BJP from coming to power in West Bengal without our help,” Chowdhury told reporters in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

He added, “Mamata Banerjee should come out of the TMC and join hands with the Congress today itself. We are protesting against anti-people farm laws today and will send a representative to Raj Bhavan. The TMC must support our movement today.”

Later in the day, Chowdhury observed “Krishak Adhikar Diwas” in the city as part of the Congress’ nationwide protest demanding the repeal of three farm laws that farmers are protesting against near Delhi.