Adhir tells Centre to raise issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Centre to take up with Bangladesh the issue of alleged “violence against Hindus” in that country. Chowdhury referred to recent media reports that claimed temples were allegedly vandalised and Hindu families in Bangladesh became “victims of arson and loot by fundamentalist forces.”

The media reports said at least 15 Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised over allegations of “disrespect shown to Islam on social media”, triggering panic among the minority community in some areas.

“It is reported that Hindu families in Bangladesh have been targeted by fundamentalist forces, resulting in arson and other violence as a reprisal of the stand taken by our government. The Indian government should take up the issue with Bangladesh government as immediately as possible so as to prevent further escalation,” Chowdhury said in a statement.

Temples at Nasirnagar in Brahmanbarhia district in Bangladesh were vandalised on Sunday and over 100 houses in the area belonging to Hindus were looted, the media report said. After the violence, which reportedly lasted for hours, two temples in adjacent Madhabpur in Habigunj also came under attack, the report said. Six persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack and paramilitary Border Guards Bangladesh were deployed at Nasirnagar and Madhabpur Upazila headquarters, it added.

