Adhir seeks Suvendu’s intervention on animal slaughter guidelines: ‘Unease, unrest among Muslims’

Suggesting that places for animal slaughter should be identified and demarcated, the Congress leader wrote, “With a view to enabling people of different communities to practise their socio-religious customs without any misgivings or problems."

Days after the new BJP government in West Bengal issued directives to all district administrations to ensure strict adherence to the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Act and issued guidelines, senior Congress leader and former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sought Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention to mitigate the “unease and unrest created by the guidelines among the minority community”.

In a letter to the chief minister, the former MP wrote that in his home district of Murshidabad, where Muslims are in the majority, the notice regarding adherence to the guidelines has caused consternation in the community.

Suggesting that places for animal slaughter should be identified and demarcated, the Congress leader wrote, “With a view to enabling people of different communities to practise their socio-religious customs without any misgivings or problems, I would suggest that in places like Murshidabad in particular, the district administration may undertake measures to identify and demarcate specific locations where people could practise the customs associated with the religious faith they profess.”