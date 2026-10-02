Adhir Chowdhury to Mamata Banerjee: Join Congress minus the baggage, will accept your leadership

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a press conference after the INDIA bloc leaders meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Less than 24 hours after Mamata Banerjee attended the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, where she was seen sharing moments of bonhomie with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday appealed to the TMC chief to return to Congress — the party which she had left 28 years ago to form the Trinamool Congress.

Chowdhury, a known bête noire of the former chief minister of West Bengal, also said that the Congress was prepared to accept her leadership in the state.

Referring to Mamata’s political existential crisis following her party’s debacle in the Assembly elections in West Bengal in May this year, followed by a large-scale rebellion that has seen a majority of her MPs and MLAs leaving her and claiming to be the “real TMC”, Chowdhury on Thursday told mediapersons in Baharampur, “There is no need for any separate entity at this moment. Not much is left of the TMC after its defeat in the Assembly elections. Since she has joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc, she should join the party directly… We would urge Mamata Banerjee to join the Congress along with all the leftover MLAs and MPs. We are prepared to accept her leadership in West Bengal and work with her.”