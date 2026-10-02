Adhir Chowdhury to Mamata Banerjee: Join Congress minus the baggage, will accept your leadership

Chowdhury’s remark is seen to be directed at TMC general secretary and Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek, who has been at the centre of the TMC upheaval with most rebels blaming him for the party’s debacle in the elections.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataOct 2, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Adhir to Mamata: Join Cong minus the baggage, will accept your leadershipTMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a press conference after the INDIA bloc leaders meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
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Less than 24 hours after Mamata Banerjee attended the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, where she was seen sharing moments of bonhomie with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday appealed to the TMC chief to return to Congress — the party which she had left 28 years ago to form the Trinamool Congress.

Chowdhury, a known bête noire of the former chief minister of West Bengal, also said that the Congress was prepared to accept her leadership in the state.

Referring to Mamata’s political existential crisis following her party’s debacle in the Assembly elections in West Bengal in May this year, followed by a large-scale rebellion that has seen a majority of her MPs and MLAs leaving her and claiming to be the “real TMC”, Chowdhury on Thursday told mediapersons in Baharampur, “There is no need for any separate entity at this moment. Not much is left of the TMC after its defeat in the Assembly elections. Since she has joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc, she should join the party directly… We would urge Mamata Banerjee to join the Congress along with all the leftover MLAs and MPs. We are prepared to accept her leadership in West Bengal and work with her.”

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Without naming anyone, the former Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha urged Mamata to leave behind her “baggage or extra burden” before joining the Congress. “Do not bring your baggage. Leave out the one who is causing you trouble…,” he said.

Read | Inside INDIA huddle: Fight to finish against BJP, says Rahul; Mamata for larger Opposition

Chowdhury’s remark is seen to be directed at TMC general secretary and Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek, who has been at the centre of the TMC upheaval with most rebels blaming him for the party’s debacle in the elections.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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