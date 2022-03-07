Adhir: Anis death a conspiracy, will protest until justice delivered

Led by their West Bengal chief Adhir Chowdhury, Congress workers took to the streets here on Sunday, demanding justice for student leader Anis Khan, whose death in Howrah district on February 18 triggered state-wide protests.

Dr A Chellakumar, AICC Observer for Odhisa and Bengal and Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, also participated in the rally that originated from the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Vidhan Bhavan and continued till Park Circus 7-Point Crossing.

“A CBI probe under judicial supervision is what we demand. We will also approach the National Human Rights Commission. We extend our full support to the family, and if they want, we will also take them to the President of India,” said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said, “Anis was killed as part of a conspiracy. People from the state government and police are involved. We want justice for him.” Anis was killed under suspicious circumstances. Till now, the mystery of his murder remained unsolved. We will continue with our protest against the government, and we will continue to press the government till justice is provided to the victim and his family,” said Chowdhury.

On Saturday afternoon, six members of an SIT probing the case had gone to Anis’s house in Howrah’s Amta Dakshin Khan Para, but his father Salem Khan reportedly refused to speak with them.

Chowdhury, too, met the family members of the student leader on Saturday and assured them of raising the matter in Parliament.

According to Anis’s father, he died after being “pushed off the second floor of his house on the intervening night of February 18 and 19. Anis was found lying in a pool of blood minutes after four persons, including a man in khaki uniform, entered his house looking for him, Salem Khan claimed.