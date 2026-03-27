Adhikari takes Ram Navami procession to Mamata’s turf in Bhabanipur, CM appeals for peace

The BJP and the TMC on Thursday took part in the Ram Navami processions which doubled as a campaign platform for the respective parties ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a procession in Bhabanipur, where he will face TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on April 29. Adhikari, dressed in a saffron kurta, led the procession with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, meeting local residents while appealing for change in the state.
Addressing the media, Adhikari said, “We want Ram Rajya”. Accompanied by a religious tableaux and traditional music, the procession culminated at Hazra Crossing, about a kilometre away from Chief Minister Banerjee’s residence.
“Ram Navami is not just a religious festival but a symbol of India’s cultural identity and values,” Adhikari told the gathering. He urged the people to stay united in preserving their cultural heritage. “We want Ram Rajya in West Bengal. We want jobs in hand, food in the belly, roof over the head, good governance, and protection for women,” he added.
Later in the evening, Adhikari led another rally from Ramlila Maidan in Entally. To mark the festival, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh of Kharagpur Sadar participated in a bike rally in Debra Assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra were seen celebrating the occasion in separate programmes. Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted: “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all.”
This time, tight security arrangements were made across the state, with special focus on Howrah and Hooghly districts that had witnessed unrest on previous occasions.
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Ram Navami was also celebrated in Jadavpur University (JU) and Calcutta University. The BJP’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), organised a Ram Navami puja on the JU campus in south Kolkata, while a puja was also held right outside the CU gate in north Kolkata.
Outside JU, a police force was also deployed to prevent any unwanted incidents.
Even as the ABVP supporters raised Jai Shri Ram slogans, the Student Federation of India (SFI) supporters chanted slogans against the former and the “rise of communal forces” on campus.
An ABVP student told the media persons, “If Iftar can be organised inside the campus then why can’t we perform Ram Navami Puja”.
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Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya told the media persons that no official person was given for the puja. “We have formed an internal committee from which students have to take permission for every event. Since, the committee has just been formed, so there was no permission or denial (for the event) as it is a very sensitive issue,” Bhattacharya added.
Meanwhile, at CU the ABVP supporters vowed that they “will celebrate Ram Navami inside the campus next year” .
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More