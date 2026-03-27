Adhikari takes Ram Navami procession to Mamata’s turf in Bhabanipur, CM appeals for peace

This time, tight security arrangements were made across the state, with special focus on Howrah and Hooghly districts that had witnessed unrest on previous occasions.

The BJP and the TMC on Thursday took part in the Ram Navami processions which doubled as a campaign platform for the respective parties ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a procession in Bhabanipur, where he will face TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on April 29. Adhikari, dressed in a saffron kurta, led the procession with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, meeting local residents while appealing for change in the state.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said, “We want Ram Rajya”. Accompanied by a religious tableaux and traditional music, the procession culminated at Hazra Crossing, about a kilometre away from Chief Minister Banerjee’s residence.