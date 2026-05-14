Adhikari government allows CBI to file charge sheets against 9 Bengal officials accused of corruption

The West Bengal government Wednesday gave approval to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file charge sheets against nine government officials allegedly involved in recruitment scams during the erstwhile Trinamool Congress-led regime. Among these officials, eight are accused of being involved in the teacher recruitment scam, and one in the municipal recruitment scam.
The eight officials accused of involvement in the teacher recruitment scam are Santi Prasad Sinha, Subiresh Bhattacharya, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Saumitra Sarkar, Samarjit Acharya, Parna Bose, Ashok Kumar Saha, and Sharmila Mitra. The official alleged to be involved in the municipal recruitment scam is Jyotisman Chattopadhyay.
According to administrative rules, a sanction for prosecution is required from the state government concerned to file an investigation or charge sheet against a government official.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government has zero tolerance for any corruption.
Attacking former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari alleged, “The outgoing chief minister-cum-home minister withheld this permission. As a result, the CBI could not take legal action against many officers despite evidence of corruption.”
“People have a lot of expectations from the new government. Our government will follow a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on corruption. No illegal activity will be tolerated,” Adhikari added.
The government order stated, “That the said accused persons have violated Section 7A (of the Prevention of Corruption Act) by accepting undue advantage to induce a public servant, by corrupt and illegal means, and by exercise of personal influence to perform improperly or dishonestly. AND that the said accused persons have violated Section 8 by inducing public servants to perform improperly a public duty by giving undue advantage to another person.”
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“The Governor, on being satisfied, is pleased hereby, under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to accord sanction for prosecution of the said accused persons for committing the offence punishable under sections 7 and 7A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Sanction is further accorded for prosecution for any other law that requires the sanction of the Government,” the order added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More