Adhikari government allows CBI to file charge sheets against 9 Bengal officials accused of corruption

The West Bengal government Wednesday gave approval to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file charge sheets against nine government officials allegedly involved in recruitment scams during the erstwhile Trinamool Congress-led regime. Among these officials, eight are accused of being involved in the teacher recruitment scam, and one in the municipal recruitment scam.

The eight officials accused of involvement in the teacher recruitment scam are Santi Prasad Sinha, Subiresh Bhattacharya, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Saumitra Sarkar, Samarjit Acharya, Parna Bose, Ashok Kumar Saha, and Sharmila Mitra. The official alleged to be involved in the municipal recruitment scam is Jyotisman Chattopadhyay.

According to administrative rules, a sanction for prosecution is required from the state government concerned to file an investigation or charge sheet against a government official.