Adenovirus fears grow as 6 more kids die of acute respiratory infection in state

Six more children died of acute respiratory infection at Kolkata’s Dr BC Roy Memorial Hospital for Children on Sunday, further escalating adenovirus fears in West Bengal.

Of the six deceased, two children — identified as 18-month-old Atifa Khatun of Metiabruz area in Kolkata and four-year-old Arman Ghazi of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district — are likely to have been infected by adenovirus, hospital sources said. Atifa was admitted to the hospital on February 26 with fever, cough and shortness of breath, all symptoms of adenovirus. Arman too was brought to the hospital with similar symptoms last week.

The cases of child deaths due to fever and respiratory infections continue unabated in the state. In the last nine days, 36 children have died of acute respiratory infection and comorbidities at the Dr BC Roy Hospital, it is learnt. Of these, three deaths took place from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Nearly all the beds in paediatric units at the government and private hospitals in the state are occupied. Children aged below two are most vulnerable to contracting the adenovirus.

“The number of patients with respiratory complications visiting the outpatient departments (OPD) at the hospital has come down. Hospital admissions have also decreased slightly. But those on ventilation or under critical care need to be constantly monitored,” said a senior doctor at the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital. Doctors are hoping that the spread of adenovirus will decrease as the temperature starts to rise.

According to the Health Department, 12 children with confirmed adenovirus infection have died in the state so far. Officials say 10 of them had comorbidities. “It is not correct to say that all of them died due to adenovirus. We have already said that many with serious comorbidities get critical when they are attacked by such viruses,” a Health Department official said.

Doctors are of the opinion that acute respiratory infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. While fever lasts after three days, cough can persist for up to three weeks in such cases, say experts.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has maintained that most of the cases of acute respiratory infection are that of H3N2 influenza virus.

In a press statement, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said, “It is common to have seasonal cold or cough during the October-February period because of influenza and other viruses. It occurs in people above 50 and below 15. People develop upper respiratory infections along with fever. Air pollution is one of the precipitating factors. Give only symptomatic treatment and there is no need to give antibiotics. Some people start taking antibiotics with a complete disregard for dose and frequency and stop it once they start feeling better. This need to be stopped as it leads to resistance to antibiotics.”

The association has advised people to avoid crowded places to ward off infections.