Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Adenovirus claims lives of 2 infants in 24 hours

Adenovirus, which causes a mild cold, or flu-like, illness and can affect people of all ages, is especially affecting children. The state health department has been urging people to take precautions.

Bengal Adenovirus cases, Adenovirus patients, Adenovirus cases, Kolkata Adenovirus, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairs“We will advise parents to avoid crowded places and take precautions.The symptoms are flu-like but a child’s lungs are immature and the virus affects them badly,” said a doctor at a government hospital.
TWO CHILDREN — a nine-month-old girl and a boy who was eight months old — who were reportedly infected with adenovirus died at at B C Roy Children’s Hospital here in the past 24 hours.

According to the family of Rajshree Roy, the nine-month old who died on Saturday, she had fever on February 2 and was admitted to BC Roy Children’s Hospital the same day. After recovering, she was brought back home on February 11. However, on February 14, she again developed a fever. Her parents took the girl to the outpatient department and she was discharged after some treatment. According to the family, the fever did not subside and she was again admitted to hospital on February 19. She died of adenovirus pneumonia on Saturday.

Rajshree’s mother Lakshmi Roy said on Sunday, “It is the doctors’ fault. She was discharged though she had not recovered fully.”

The hospital authorities were unavailable for comment on the matter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 04:28 IST
