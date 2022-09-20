Adani Group to get letter of intent from govt for Tajpur port

THE STATE cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for issuing a letter of intent (LoI) to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone for development of a greenfield deep sea port at Tajpur, paving the way for an estimated investment of Rs 25,000 crore, state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said.

The West Bengal Maritime Board will issue the LoI to the Adani group, who was the highest bidder for the mega project, Hakim told mediapersons after a Cabinet meeting held in the Assembly.

“Following the technical and financial evaluation and completion of all formalities, the Cabinet accorded approval for Issuance of Letter of Intent by the West Bengal Maritime Board for development of the Tajpur Port to the successful bidder M/s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), who were the highest bidder (H-1) against the Request For Proposal (RFP) floated for the development of the port by the Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Department, Govt. of West Bengal,” he said.

Later in the day, the state government said in a press release that the RFP (Request for Proposal) for development of Tajpur Port on ‘Design, Build, Operate and Transfer Model’ was published by the state government in October last year.

According to the state industry department, the main features of the proposed port are five km from NH-116B and around 170 km from Kolkata. The nearest Railway station is Rajnagar at a distance of nearly 8 km. Deep Draft of 12.1m with 18-km channel and with a tidal support of 3.9m leading to a net 16m draft facility enabling large capesize vessels of one lakh DWT.

The release said the port would entail an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. The related port led infrastructure development would involve another Rs 10,000 crore. Overall, the project would involve an investment of Rs 25,000 crore. It would create around 25,000 jobs directly and more than one lakh jobs indirectly.

A senior state government official said, “The deep sea port will usher in a new era of growth in the state, including in the hinterland areas. The Greenfield port will provide quick access to the world markets to Bengal based industries. In fact, all the Eastern states and North East India will benefit from the dramatically improved connectivity of the port through highways and integrated inland waterways. It will also be linked to the Industrial & economic corridor from Dunkuni to Raghunathpur, being developed by the State. Once functional, the port will improve regional logistics and export efficiency of the state and unlock huge industrial & economic opportunities.”

