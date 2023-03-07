19 kids died of ARI, 6 of adenovirus: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that 19 children have succumbed to acute respiratory infection (ARI) in West Bengal so far and six of them had contracted the adenovirus.

Speaking during the Budget session in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said, “Nineteen children have died so far and six deaths were due to the adenovirus. Thirteen of them had comorbidities. The state government has taken steps to fight the virus. It is falsely being claimed that there is no sick natal care unit in the state. As a matter of fact, there are 2,486 such units in 138 hospitals. The state did not have even a single such unit in the CPM rule.” Advising children to wear mask, she said, “ Please wear mask so that no one gets infected. I love children a lot. A member of my family was also infected with the adenovirus.”

Targeting the Opposition parties, Benerjee said, “In the wake of Covid-19, we feel scared whenever there is any virus outbreak since we lost our family members or relatives at that time. I too lost my brother,” she said.

Health infrastructure in the state was upgraded during the pandemic, she said.

The number of children suffering from fever and respiratory diseases is on the rise in the state. Several children have died at the Dr BC Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences in Kolkata in the last few days.

The state government had earlier said that the state was totally prepared to handle any situation and that there are more than 2,500 sick natal care unit beds, 654 paediatric ICU beds, 120 neo-natal care unit beds. Additional 75 paediatric ICU beds have been operationalised at the Dr BC Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences.

On Monday, one more child died due to adenovirus at the hospital. The victim, who hailed from the Anandapur police station area in Kolkata, was admitted to the hospital on February 15 with fever and breathing issues. The hospital has recorded at least 36 deaths since January due to the adenovirus or other acute respiratory infections.