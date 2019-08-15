Actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital, condition stable

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems.

Chatterjee, 84, who featured in 14 films by Satyajit Ray and had been conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was admitted to the hospital around 9.30 am.

A statement issued by the hospital said he is suffering from respiratory tract infection and is out of danger. “He is being treated in ICU under close supervision,” the statement said. Sources said the actor was suffering from some age-related health issues such as potassium and sodium imbalance. A five-member medical board has been formed to monitor his condition.

The actor, who appeared in over 250 films, is also a recipient of Legion of Honour from the French government.

His daughter Poulami Basu told reporters, “…he complained of breathlessness. He also had fever… we found out that he has encountered pneumonia and it is being treated now. He was given oxygen. Right now he is stable.”