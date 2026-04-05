Actor Rahul’s death: Film forum seeks ‘transparent probe’, zero FIR registered 

Demanding a “fair probe” into the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during an outdoor shoot in Talsari beach in Odisha, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum on Saturday lodged a police complaint against the production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, alleging directors Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay of engaging in a “criminal conspiracy”.
Kolkata Police said the complaint was treated as a ‘Zero FIR’ against the serial’s producers, accusing them of conducting the shoot in a “negligent manner” that endangered human lives.
Senior forum members, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and the forum’s general secretary Santilal Mukherjee told a press meet outside Regent Park police station that the complaint called for a “fair and transparent probe” into the incident.
“On March 29, during the shooting of television serial Bholey Baba Par Karega at Talsari near Digha, our colleague and forum member, actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, tragically passed away due to an accidental drowning,” the forum said in a statement.
“In this regard, the forum, on behalf of its members, sought legal advice to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Accordingly, a formal letter was sent to the production house on April 1 seeking clarification,” the statement said.
“However, the response received on April 2 was found to be unsatisfactory and inadequate. Since then, various opinions and concerns have also been expressed on social media regarding the incident,” the forum added.
The forum also alleged that the production house may have been filming without the necessary official permits, raising serious questions about the oversight of the project and that it allegedly provided false statements regarding the circumstances that led to the actor’s death.
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According to police, the document will be transferred to the Talsari Marine Police Station for formal investigation into the charges.
“We are seeking answers. How and why did this happen? We cannot let the safety of our artists be compromised by such blatant negligence,” the forum said.
Banerjee’s wife, Priyanka Sarkar also approached the police with the forum members.
Meanwhile, several members of the Bengali film industry held a procession from the Technicians’ Studio to Radha Studio, a distance of around 1km, carrying placards reading “Justice for Rahul”.
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The rally was led by several known faces of the industry, including actor-director Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, director Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, actor Rudranil Ghosh, actor Riddhi Sen, actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen, among others.
The rally was supported by technician federation director Swarup Biswas.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More