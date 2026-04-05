Actor Rahul’s death: Film forum seeks ‘transparent probe’, zero FIR registered 

A Zero FIR has been registered in the Rahul Banerjee death case following allegations of negligence by the film forum. (File Photo)

Demanding a “fair probe” into the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during an outdoor shoot in Talsari beach in Odisha, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum on Saturday lodged a police complaint against the production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, alleging directors Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay of engaging in a “criminal conspiracy”.

Kolkata Police said the complaint was treated as a ‘Zero FIR’ against the serial’s producers, accusing them of conducting the shoot in a “negligent manner” that endangered human lives.

Senior forum members, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and the forum’s general secretary Santilal Mukherjee told a press meet outside Regent Park police station that the complaint called for a “fair and transparent probe” into the incident.