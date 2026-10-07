New role for actor Mithun Chakraborty in Bengal government, with cabinet rank

The administrative circles believe that the scope of his responsibilities and his specific role as an advisor would become clear in the next steps.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Mithun ChakrabortyMithun Chakraborty has been accorded the status of a cabinet minister
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The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty as a cultural advisor with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

He has been appointed as an advisor in the Information and Culture Department with immediate effect, as per a recent notification issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

The notification stated, “The Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Mithun Chakraborty as Advisor to the Government of West Bengal in the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, with an immediate effect and until further order.”

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The administrative circles believe that the scope of his responsibilities and his specific role as an advisor would become clear in the next steps.

According to sources in Nabanna, Mithun will take charge of the new post very soon.

At present, the veteran actor is in Alipurduar for a shooting assignment. From there, Mithun has thanked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for entrusting him with this new responsibility.

Recently, at the stage of the foundation-laying ceremony for the Uttam Kumar Film Centre in New Town, the Chief Minister had announced that Mithun Chakraborty would be appointed as the state government’s cultural advisor, owing to his contributions to the film industry as well as his connection with West Bengal.

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The Suvendu Adhikari-led state government had also sought his advice during the centenary celebrations of Uttam Kumar, apart from several areas such as tourism.

The veteran actor had joined the BJP in 2021. In a stellar career spanning five decades, Mithun has acted in and produced several films, earning the moniker ‘Mahaguru’ (The Great Teacher) in the Bengali cinema world.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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