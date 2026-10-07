New role for actor Mithun Chakraborty in Bengal government, with cabinet rank

The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty as a cultural advisor with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

He has been appointed as an advisor in the Information and Culture Department with immediate effect, as per a recent notification issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

The notification stated, “The Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Mithun Chakraborty as Advisor to the Government of West Bengal in the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, with an immediate effect and until further order.”

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The administrative circles believe that the scope of his responsibilities and his specific role as an advisor would become clear in the next steps.