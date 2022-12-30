Actor ‘manhandled’ by its supporters, Trinamool says ‘won’t happen again’

ACTOR AMIT Saha was manhandled allegedly by TMC supporters on Thursday while preparing for a theatre festival in Beliaghata, Kolkata. Amit’s theater troupe ‘Vidushak Natyamandali’ Muktamanch Natyotsav in Beleghata was forcibly shut on Friday. The troupe has also alleged that when Saha protested, he was “pushed away”.

Several actors and threatre artist have threatened to launch a protest over the incident.

Actors Anirban Bhattacharya and Riddhi Sen took to social media to register their protest against the alleged incident. “My next performance is on January 15 at Rabindra Sadan stage. Come and kill me,” wrote Bhattacharya in a social media post.

Later in the day, local MLA and TMC leader Tapas Roy assured Saha and others that “such incidents won’t take place in future.”

Actor Riddhi Sen wrote in a Facebook post, “Raising hands on one is like raising hands on all of us… they have shown that cake is more important than people.” She also posted a video of the purported incident that was widely shared online.

According to sources, TMC supporters had planned a cake festival at the same ground where Saha was preparing for a drama. Saha organised a drama fair on December 24 and 25.

MLA Tapas Roy said, “If such an incident has taken place, it is very unfortunate. I would like to assure them that such incidents won’t take place in future.”