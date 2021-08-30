Bengali actor gets obscene message from director’s fake FB account

A well-known Bengali television actor has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell of Kolkata Police after receiving an obscene message from a fake account of a film director.

The complainant told reporters on Sunday that the day before she accepted a friend request from a Facebook profile with the name of a well-known film director. The account had several photos and work-related documents of his works. The woman said she received a message from the profile on Sunday. Initially, the Facebook user offered her a role in a movie, and then sent her the obscene message.

Soon after the actor posted a screenshot of the message on her Facebook profile, it was deactivated.

Soon, some of the actor’s friends and fans asked her to check the director’s actual profile, and discovered that the account she received the message from was fake.

“I understood soon afterwards it was not the verified account of…sir. The fake account had many inconsistencies I realised when I checked later. But I went ahead with the complaint as I want to punish those who abuse, stalk and harass women and girls on social media. I have got all the cooperation from the police,” said the actor.

After she registered her complaint with the cybercrime cell via e-mail, the inquiry was transferred to the Barrackpore police as she lives in an area under its jurisdiction. The police said they were working on tracing the accused.

The director who was impersonated by the accused is also likely to file a police complaint. “I was totally in the dark about such developments till now. But I would request everyone to contact me over the phone or through my office. Not sending a request to cast him/her through social media. There can be many fake social media accounts of personalities. Such things give a bad name to people like us,” he added.

On July 11, another television actor had filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police after receiving rape threats from an anonymous user on Instagram.

— With PTI inputs