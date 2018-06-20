Activists kick off campaign to highlight discrimination against Muslims as tenants

An activist group in the state has launched a campaign titled ‘Open A Door’ to create awareness on the discrimination faced by Muslims when they try to find a place to live. As part of the campaign, launched on social media, the Sanhati Abhijan – Campaign for People’s Unity has called for entries create a database of house/flat owners across the state who are seeking tenants and will not discriminate on the basis of religion or marital status. The campaign was launched on June 16 on the group’s Facebook page.

“It is pretty common that people belonging to minority communities, especially Muslims, find it hard to get a house for rent except in some pockets of Kolkata… This is also the case for unmarried couples… We are making a list of rental properties in which people will not face any religious discrimination,” said Kasturi Basu, a member of Sanhati Abhijan.

“We have invited only property owners and not brokers,” she added. So far, the organisation has received responses from around 10 property owners who have said they will not discriminate based on religious identity.

