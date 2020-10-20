Active Covid cases up to 34,584 in West Bengal: Record 3,992 cases added, free fall in recovery rate continues

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, the state’s toll went up to 6,119 following 63 fatalities. (Representational)

The decline in West Bengal’s Covid-19 recovery rate continued on Monday as the state registered a record increase in cases for the fifth straight day as 3,992 infections pushed up the case count to 3,25,028. The discharge rate, which at one point was nearing 88 per cent, is now down to 87.48 per cent.

This massive increase in cases pushed up the active caseload to 34,584, and came on a day the Calcutta High Court banned the entry of visitors to Durga Puja Pandals across the state because of fears about an explosion in infection numbers following the festival.

In Kolkata, where over one-fourths of the deaths have occurred, the toll rose to 2,002 after 18 patients died in its treatment facilities. The city is part of the South Bengal pandemic epicentre along with its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly. On Monday, these five districts recorded about 57 per cent of the latest infections and 47 fatalities.

The situation continued to remain grim in some of the other districts in the region such as Paschim Medinipur (1,553 active cases), Purba Medinipur (1,344 patients), Paschim Bardhaman (1,027 active cases) and Nadia (1,427 patients). In Purba Bardhaman, the active caseload is up to 905 now.

The situation remained alarming in North Bengal, especially in the districts of Malda, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Darjeeling’s active cases crossed 1,000 to settle at 1,022 while in Jalpaiguri it is up to 950. The active caseload in Malda increased to 945.

Meanwhile, the uptick in test positivity rate continued as it increased to 8.06 per cent. The Department of Health said 43,619 tests were conducted in 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of tests to 40,34,889.

