Active cases in Bengal drop with more recovery,10 more die

According to the health bulletin, 9,509 samples were examined in 24 hours, pushing up the number of specimens tested till date to 3,43,242. (File) According to the health bulletin, 9,509 samples were examined in 24 hours, pushing up the number of specimens tested till date to 3,43,242. (File)

The state government on Monday said 407 more people tested positive for Covid-19, and the toll climbed to 485 even as the caseload dropped for the second straight day.

The active case count fell by 37 to 5,515, according to the state health bulletin in which figures are updated till 9 am, as 434 patients were discharged from hospitals and 10 people died of the disease. A total 1,288 patients have recovered in the last three days, taking the number of people discharged from hospitals to 5,494.

Kolkata, which reported four of the latest deaths, and North 24 Parganas and Howrah — two of the city’s three neighbouring districts — have the biggest caseload in the state, accounting for 66.2% of the active cases at present. The health department said two patients died in North 24 Parganas, two in Howrah, and one in South 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, most of the latest infections, 104 cases, were detected in the capital city, followed by 56 cases each in North 24 Parganas and Malda, 36 in Howrah, 29 in Alipurduar and 22 in Darjeeling. Till date, the state has reported 11,494 cases.

According to the health bulletin, 9,509 samples were examined in 24 hours, pushing up the number of specimens tested till date to 3,43,242. The test positivity rate also increased marginally to 3.35%.

The government said 90,061 migrant returnees were in special centres, 13,128 others in institutional quarantine, and 1,56,528 people in home isolation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.