Action will be taken against prof: JU V-C who compared ‘woman’s virginity’ to ‘sealed bottles’

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das on Tuesday said action will be taken against professor Kanak Sarkar for his Facebook post comparing a “virgin girl” to a “sealed bottle”. “It is a very unfortunate incident. Such statements are not desired from a university professor. I have received a complaint regarding his statements and action as per law will be taken,” the V-C said.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Sarkar on Tuesday told reporters, “I did not mean to hurt the sentiments of women. It seems that I have not used the right words to express my thoughts. I regret it if anyone is hurt by my posts. I have also decided that I will not use Facebook for a year and deleted my account.”

In the post, Sarkar, an international relations (IR) professor, had written, “Many boys remain fool. They are not aware of virgin girl as wife. Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits?”. He also sought to link “virginity” with “culture and sexual hygiene”. Sarkar, who later deleted the post, had defended himself saying,” I write my personal opinion. The Supreme Court has repealed section 66 A of the IT Act and given freedom of expression on social media.”

Students took out a protest rally inside the campus demanding action against the professor. The international relations department head will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Students of the department had written to the head requesting Sarkar’s removal.